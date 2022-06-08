Italy strike causes more chaos for UK air passengers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Italy strike causes more chaos for UK air passengers

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 9.10am Updated: June 8 2022, 10.08am
A strike by Italian aviation workers is causing more misery for UK travellers (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A strike by Italian aviation workers is causing more misery for UK travellers (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A strike by Italian aviation workers is causing more misery for UK travellers.

Dozens of flights between the UK and Italy were cancelled on Wednesday, with easyJet, Ryanair and British Airways among the airlines affected.

EasyJet axed 20 flights from Gatwick, including departures to Bologna, Milan, Naples, Rome and Venice.

Flight cancellations
People queuing at Stansted Airport (@CJvsn/PA)

The airline told passengers: “Although this is outside of our control, we would like to reassure customers that we are doing all possible to minimise any disruption that may occur as a result of the strike action.”

Some 14 flights between London airports and Milan were cancelled by British Airways, while Ryanair scrapped a handful of flights between Italy and Stansted.

A Ryanair spokesman said: “Due to air traffic control (ATC) strikes at Milan Bergamo, Milan Malpensa, Turin, Verona, Genoa, Cuneo and Parma airports, we have regrettably been forced to cancel a number of flights on Wednesday.

“These ATC strikes are completely beyond our control and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience they will inevitably cause.”

Aviation workers who are members of two Italian unions are staging a strike from 10am until 2pm over various issues including pay, sick pay, time off and refreshments.

One of the unions, the Italian Union of Transport Workers (UILT), has warned that if an agreement is not reached, “this will be only the first of a series of protest actions”.

EasyJet and British Airways continued to cancel flights to and from other locations other than Italy due to staff shortages.

Heathrow queues
Passengers queue for flights at Heathrow (Ben Smith/PA)

In recent months, many passengers whose flights have gone ahead reported being stuck in airport queues for several hours.

The boss of Cornwall Airport Newquay admitted the industry should have been better prepared to prevent travel chaos, but is optimistic that the situation will improve in time for summer getaways.

Tim Jeans told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We should have planned better, we should have understood that the peak would come back, particularly this summer, but it came back earlier than people anticipated.”

He added that some airlines, airports and ground handlers “have, frankly, been caught out”.

He added: “I don’t think you could lay this all at the door of the Government; we’ve had to resource our operations better than we did over the Easter and half-term break.”

Mr Jeans said the “good news for the summer” is that recruitment is taking place at pace and airlines have cancelled flights they do not believe they can operate.

“It is going to take 18 months for our industry to recover, but that doesn’t mean there should be the sort of chaos and disruption we’ve seen in the last few weeks.”

But Tory MP Huw Merriman, chairman of the Commons Transport Select Committee, said the Government should have taken more action.

“I think there’s been a failure to understand that you can’t just flick a switch and expect the aviation industry to restart,” he told Today.

“They only had the full go-ahead on March 18. There’s a requirement for them to operate 70% of their slots, otherwise they could lose them.

“So, effectively, the Government and Parliament have told them to restart at those levels, but it can take three months to get staff recruited and through the vetting process.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]