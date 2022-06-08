Marks Electrical ‘ready to weather cost-of-living crisis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marks Electrical 'ready to weather cost-of-living crisis'

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 9.22am
Marks Electrical has promised to look after its staff during the cost-of-living crisis (Jane Barlow/PA)
Marks Electrical has promised to look after its staff during the cost-of-living crisis (Jane Barlow/PA)

Marks Electrical has said it is well-placed to deal with the impact of the cost-of-living crisis because most of what it sells is necessary for people’s homes.

The business said it gets most of its money from so-called “distressed purchases” – products that customers buy because they have to, not because they want to.

“At present, 80% of our revenues come from distressed purchases, providing the group with a defendable position during a cost-of-living crisis,” the company said, as it promised to also look after staff during the squeeze.

The business saw revenue grow by 44% in the year to the end of March, hitting a record £80.5 million.

But it said pre-tax profit had dropped from £7.2 million to £6.4 million in the 12 months.

Chief executive Mark Smithson said: “Internally, we continue to monitor our pay structures and the cost of living to ensure all our employees are well-rewarded for their hard work, offering competitive salaries, commissions, and bonus structures across the board.

“The business may have my name on it, but it really is about teamwork, and I look forward to fostering our team spirit and family-orientated culture as we grow the business to become a go-to destination for premium electrical appliances in the UK.”

Marks Electrical listed last November after years of heavy growth. Since a spike later that month, shares have been slowly sliding, dropping more than 15%.

On Wednesday they regained a little ground, with a 2.2% rise following the news.

Mr Smithson said the business has expanded its range of products due to the cost-of-living crisis.

It now has more products in all price ranges, and has also put in new credit solutions which can let customers spread payments.

He added: “Our ancillary services, including add-ons and warranties, make up a very small proportion of our revenue, mitigating any impact on the group should customers cut back on these options.”

