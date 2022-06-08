Reasons why the UK could face a summer of travel misery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reasons why the UK could face a summer of travel misery

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 12.36pm
The announcement of a national rail strike is the latest evidence that the UK faces a summer of travel misery.

Here the PA news agency answers eight key questions about transport prospects:

– What is happening on the trains?

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators will strike on June 21, 23 and 25.

– What impact will that have?

Fewer than one in five trains are expected to run on those dates, with services potentially restricted to between 7am and 7pm, and only on main lines.

– Will there be more strikes?

Further industrial action is likely throughout the summer unless a resolution is reached in the dispute over pay, jobs and pensions.

This could put passengers off from making plans to travel by train.

– Are there more London Underground strikes?

Tube workers will walk out on June 21 to coincide with the first rail strike, increasing the disruption for passengers.

– Is other industrial action affecting services?

ScotRail has cut daily services by a third due to a pay dispute between the operator and railway unions.

– What about flights?

Airline passengers have suffered widespread cancellations and long queues at airports for several months.

The aviation industry is desperately trying to recruit more workers, but there are fears the chaos could continue during the peak summer holiday period in July and August.

– Should I take a boat instead?

Ferry firms are not suffering the same level of disruption as airlines, although passengers arriving at the Port of Dover before last week’s half-term school holiday were forced to queue for several hours.

– Is driving a better option?

Pump price of unleaded petrol
(PA Graphics)

Many people may try to avoid travel disruption by driving to where they need to go.

But motorists are already being hit by record fuel prices, and there are concerns average prices could exceed £2 per litre this summer.

