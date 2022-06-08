Jubilee boost helps City Pub Group sales exceed targets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jubilee boost helps City Pub Group sales exceed targets

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 1.14pm
City Pub Group has said it was boosted by a ‘particularly strong’ Jubilee bank holiday weekend as sales rebounded beyond expectations (City Pub Group/PA)
City Pub Group has said it was boosted by a 'particularly strong' Jubilee bank holiday weekend as sales rebounded beyond expectations (City Pub Group/PA)

City Pub Group has said it was boosted by a “particularly strong” Jubilee weekend as sales rebounded beyond expectations.

The company, which runs 42 pubs across southern England and Wales, saw shares improve on Wednesday after it revealed that like-for-like sales increased by 5% in May compared with pre-pandemic levels, surpassing targets.

It said like-for-like sales were up 20% last week against pre-pandemic levels from 2019 as it was buoyed by the four-day bank holiday.

The hospitality firm added that it has reviewed its cost base as it seeks to mitigate the impact of soaring cost inflation.

It stressed it is mindful of the current economic challenges but highlighted optimism following “strong sales momentum” over the past three months since pandemic restrictions were completely removed.

City Pub said it focusing on the promotion of national and local events to attract strong future bookings, and believes this will lead to a strong performance over the second half of the year.

Executive chairman Clive Watson said: “We continue to see our sales growth reflecting the quality of our pubs and customer offering.

“With a strong foundation to build on, and momentum that has been created through investment in – and opening of – our development sites, we look forward to an uninterrupted summer’s trading for the first time in two years.

“Despite the macro-economic headwinds, recent openings, tight cost control and a low net debt position leave us well positioned to continue to develop our business both organically and through selective high-quality acquisitions during the rest of the year as opportunities arise.”

Shares in the company were 2.9% higher at 96.2p after early trading on Wednesday.

