Lidl’s ‘Good to Give’ label helps shoppers choose right products for food banks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Lidl’s ‘Good to Give’ label helps shoppers choose right products for food banks

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 10.26am
Lidl’s Good to Give trustmark aims to help shoppers donate quality items to food banks (Lidl/PA)
Lidl’s Good to Give trustmark aims to help shoppers donate quality items to food banks (Lidl/PA)

Lidl has launched a “Good to Give” label directing customers to products needed by food banks that will give those relying on them a varied, healthy diet.

The initiative – thought to be an industry first – aims to diversify and increase donations to food banks as more people turn to them to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

The shelf labels will highlight selected long-life items that offer a greater variety of nutritional benefits and which can be dropped at donation points past the checkouts in Lidl stores.

The items will be collected regularly by local food banks and community projects.

Lidl chose the list of 30 food items in consultation with Neighbourly, which co-ordinates the delivery of surplus food to local good causes, and the NHS Eatwell guide.

The products selected include tinned fruit, lentils, mackerel, noodles, and brown rice.

Lidl store
Lidl’s Good to Give trustmark aims to help shoppers donate quality items to food banks (PA)

Lidl GB chief executive Ryan McDonnell said: “We’ve been listening to feedback from our charity partners on how we can best support them at this time.

“Through these conversations it became clear we can play a leading role in helping those relying on food banks to maintain a more nutritious, balanced diet by encouraging our customers to donate a little differently.

“We hope that more retailers will adopt the ‘Trustmark’ so that we can work together as an industry to help more people access the balanced and nutritious diet that they need.”

Neighbourly chief executive Steve Butterworth said: “Through our work with local charities and good causes, supported by our latest community insights surveys, we can see how the cost-of-living crisis is causing steep rises in demand for food banks and front-line services.

“This is only going to increase in the coming months.

“With the launch of this new initiative, Lidl is demonstrating that they are truly committed to finding innovative ways to support their customers and local communities.”

The initiative will be trialled for six months.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier