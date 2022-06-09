Per mile cost of EVs ‘80% below petrol and diesel cars’ as fuel prices surge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Per mile cost of EVs ‘80% below petrol and diesel cars’ as fuel prices surge

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 11.56am
Soaring fuel prices mean the per mile cost of running an electric vehicle (EV) is around a fifth of petrol and diesel models, according to new analysis (John Walton/PA)

Soaring fuel prices mean the per mile cost of running an electric vehicle (EV) has sunk to around 80% below the bill for petrol and diesel models, according to new analysis.

Green motoring consultancy New AutoMotive calculated that the average annual electricity cost of a popular small EV such as a Nissan Leaf or Renault Zoe is approximately £250.

For a petrol car with typical fuel efficiency of 38 miles per gallon, the annual fuel cost based on current pump prices is around £1,210.

Owners of diesel cars face an annual fuel bill of approximately £1,260.

New AutoMotive co-founder and head of policy Ben Nelmes said the spiralling cost of petrol and diesel is “making electric cars more attractive than ever”.

He told the PA news agency: “Commuters and those living in areas with poor public transport connections continue to take the brunt of the cost-of-living crisis for their reliance on petrol and diesel vehicles.

“Meanwhile, sales of new electric cars are booming and the second-hand market is growing rapidly too, helping electric cars to become more and more affordable.

“This is a promising trend, but ministers must explore ways of offering targeted support to encourage Britain’s most active drivers to make the switch to electric cars.

“This would reduce emissions faster, help those hardest hit by rising fuel prices, and reduce the UK’s reliance on imported fuel, including Russian diesel.”

Demand for new EVs has soared in recent months.

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show there was a 17.7% increase in registrations of pure electric cars in May, amid a 20.6% decline for all new cars.

Electrified vehicles such as pure electrics, plug-in hybrids and hybrids accounted for three out of 10 new cars registered last month.

The cost analysis was based on a typical mileage of 7,400 miles per year.

Fuel costs were calculated using the current average prices of 182.3p per litre for petrol and 188.1p per litre for diesel.

Electricity costs were based on 75% of charging done on lower overnight rates and 25% done on peak rates, using the cheapest tariff available.

