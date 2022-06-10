Hot US inflation heightens FTSE’s woes amid global sell-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hot US inflation heightens FTSE’s woes amid global sell-off

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 5.10pm
The Millennium Bridge in London.
The FTSE took another fall on Friday after worsening US inflation data led to a pessimistic end to the week for traders.

Sentiment had started on a weak footing amid continued concerns in the Asian markets over the return of coronavirus restrictions in some parts of Shanghai.

But hopes of a late rally vanished after a US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation reading of 8.6% for last month.

“Stocks, and investors, are very jumpy about inflation once again,” commented Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.

“This was the case before today’s US CPI figure, thanks in no small part to the European Central Bank on Thursday, but this afternoon has really set the cat amongst the pigeons.

“This puts markets in skittish mode ahead of next week’s Fed meeting, as inflation rises again, sparking new debate about whether Powell and co will need to step up their tightening efforts over the summer.”

London’s top flight ended the day down 158.69 points, or 2.12%, at 7,317.52.

In Europe, the situation was similar as commodity firms dropped amid concerns that further restrictions in China could impact demand.

The German Dax decreased by 3.01% by the end of the session, while the French Cac fell 2.73%.

Unsurprisingly, Wall Street’s main markets also opened significantly lower while the US bond markets saw a jump in activity.

Meanwhile, sterling was left stranded as the US dollar rocketed due to the hot inflation reading.

The pound was down 0.15% against the dollar at 1.232 and dropped 0.03% against the euro to 1.171.

In company news, Just Eat Takeaway.com had a strong session after Bloomberg reported that US private equity firm Apollo is among suitors interested in snapping up its GrubHub business.

In April, Just Eat said it was eying a sale of GrubHub, the US arm it only bought in 2020, after pressure from activist investor Cat Rock.

Shares in Just Eat finished 105.8p higher at 1,843p after the takeover speculation.

Elsewhere, kitchenware retailer ProCook plummeted in value after it said more customers tightening their belts in light of the rising cost of living will dampen sales in the year ahead.

Investors should therefore not expect revenues for the latest financial year to have grown from the previous year, which amounted to £69.2 million, it said.

Shares in ProCook were 31.4p lower at 46.6p at the end of the session.

Call centre software company Netcall saw shares jump by 18p to 83p after it announced a multi-year contract with a Global S&P 500 financial services firm that it said will significantly boost revenue and profits.

The price of oil slipped back due to demand concerns in China and fears that high inflation levels could see people pull back on spending.

Brent crude decreased by 2.35% to 120.18 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Aveva, up 56p at 2,434p, Sainsbury’s up 3.9p at 213.3p, Endeavour, up 31p at 1,848p, Fresnillo, up 12.2p at 748.4p, and GSK, up 26.8p at 1,736.6p.

The biggest fallers of the day were Anglo American, down 291.5p at 3,613p, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, down 53p at 745.8p, CRH, down 202p at 2,987p, Melrose, sown 9.95p at 154.35p, and Flutter, down 482p at 8,568p.

