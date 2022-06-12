Majority who started side ventures during pandemic ‘still keeping them up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Majority who started side ventures during pandemic ‘still keeping them up’

By Press Association
June 12 2022, 7.02am Updated: June 12 2022, 7.10am
The majority of people who have started side hustles during the coronavirus pandemic are still keeping them up, according to Aviva (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The majority of people who started “side hustles” during the coronavirus pandemic are still keeping them up, a survey has found.

Nearly a fifth (19%) of those polled by insurance provider Aviva said they had taken up a side venture at some point since March 2020, and 63% of those are continuing to pursue them.

Selling handcrafted products was the most popular activity chosen, followed by freelancing.

Some had dabbled in art or photography, while others had tried their hand at being a social media influencer, which was particularly popular among people aged 16 to 24.

Other income boosters included being a courier or driving a taxi, the survey of more than 2,000 people across the UK found.

Asked why they tried to start a side hustle during the pandemic, nearly two-fifths (39%) said they saw an opportunity to turn a hobby into an income, while three in 10 (30%) did it “to make ends meet”.

A fifth (21%) wanted to become financially independent, while 18% were aiming to pay off debts.

Financial motivations were not the only ones, with more than a quarter (27%) saying their new vocation was to empower themselves and gain confidence or improve their mental health, while 16% wanted to try out skills they had acquired, such as photography.

Nearly two-fifths (38%) of people used the money from their side hustle for day-to-day living expenses, such as rent, food or clothes.

A quarter (25%) had used the extra cash to save for the longer term.

Alistair McQueen, head of savings and retirement at Aviva, said: “The pandemic has transformed how we relate to work.

“Aviva’s research reveals two sides to this story.

“For some, the pandemic has brought greater work-life flexibility. This appears to have fuelled a boom in side hustles.

“For others, the pandemic has brought greater financial strain and this appears to have fuelled a need to look elsewhere to make ends meet.

“The enterprise is to be admired and the talents are to be celebrated.

“It’s also impressive that many are looking to use the extra income to bolster tomorrow’s longer-term financial needs, as well as those of today.”

