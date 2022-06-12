Probe into petrol station operators ordered amid concern over prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Probe into petrol station operators ordered amid concern over prices

By Press Association
June 12 2022, 12.56pm
The average price of petrol at the pump reached a record 180.7p last week (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Business Secretary has ordered an “urgent” investigation into petrol station operators amid concerns some are pocketing the multi-billion cut to fuel duty.

In a letter to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Kwasi Kwarteng wrote that people were “rightly frustrated” that the 5p-a-litre reduction had not stopped prices from soaring.

Noting regional disparities in petrol prices, the Spelthorne MP asked for recommendations to “strengthen competition” in the petrol market by early July.

Mr Kwarteng said: “Drivers should be getting a fair deal for fuel across the UK.

“The British people are rightly frustrated that the £5 billion package does not always appear to have been passed through to forecourt prices.

“I am writing to you to ask that the CMA conduct an urgent review of the fuel market … to explore whether the retail fuel market has adversely affected consumer interests.”

The competition watchdog has previously made Asda and Morrisons sell off a number of forecourts during private equity acquisitions.

Last Tuesday, data firm Experian Catalist revealed the average price of petrol at the pump had reached a record 180.7p.

Jack Cousens, the AA’s head of roads policy, welcomed Mr Kwarteng’s move but called for “more urgent action”.

“To relieve pressure at the pumps we need an immediate 10p cut to fuel duty,” he argued.

“Longer term, the CMA should consider extending the pump price transparency available in Northern Ireland to the rest of the UK.

“The Consumer Council’s fuel price checker stimulates competition and has led to drivers there enjoying the lowest fuel prices in the UK.”

