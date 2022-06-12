Nicola Sturgeon urges businesses to change ways to improve economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Sturgeon urges businesses to change ways to improve economy

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 12.02am
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is calling for businesses to adapt to new ways of working that will help achieve net zero and improve overall wellbeing (Russell Cheyne/PA)
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is calling for businesses to adapt to new ways of working that will help achieve net zero and improve overall wellbeing (Russell Cheyne/PA)

The First Minister of Scotland is to deliver a speech to businesses encouraging them to adapt to new ways of working to boost the economy in the wake of the pandemic.

Nicola Sturgeon will pledge the Scottish Government’s support to work in partnership with industry in an opening address at the Scottish Council for Development and Industry (SCDI) Annual Forum in Edinburgh on Monday.

She is expected to urge businesses to look at new ways of working that will help achieve a more resilient economy and a wealthier, fairer and greener Scotland.

During the conference, the SNP leader will confirm the expansion of Scotland’s “Productivity Clubs” – a network with more than 1,800 members across Scotland offering peer support to improve and grow enterprises in areas such as digital transition and fair work.

Ms Surgeon is expected to say: “We are recovering from the worst pandemic in more than a century, and the huge economic and social challenges it has brought.

“We face the highest inflation in more than a generation, and the growing cost of doing business is being made far worse by Brexit, which has removed us from a single market seven times the size of the UK.

“And of course all businesses, like all governments, need to adapt their working methods as we seek to reduce our climate change emissions, and become a net zero economy that truly serves our collective wellbeing for current and future generations.

“Those challenges can sound daunting. But we also need to keep in mind that Scotland has huge opportunities and assets to help transform our economy.

“Inward investment in Scotland increased by 14% in 2021 – far above the UK’s increase of 2%. There was a rise of more than 70% in the number of inward investments in the digital sector.

“That highlights the strengths of Scotland’s skills and infrastructure, but it also reflects that businesses are increasingly taking investment decisions based on issues such as a country’s approach to sustainability, wellbeing and climate change.

The First Minister said the Scottish Government’s National Strategy for Economic Transformation, which was published in March, aims to capitalise on these strengths.

“And it makes it clear that recovery has to be a truly national endeavour,” she added.

“That won’t be achieved by business alone, by government alone, or by the third sector alone – we will all need to work together to create a wealthier, fairer and more sustainable nation.”

The SCDI Annual Forum will bring together up to 300 delegates consisting of SCDI members and senior leaders from the Scottish and UK governments, business, third sector and academia to discuss Scotland’s future.

