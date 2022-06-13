Bus operator Go-Ahead in talks with two suitors over takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Bus operator Go-Ahead in talks with two suitors over takeover

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 10.40am
Bus operator Go-Ahead has been approached by two suitors over a potential takeover (Go-Ahead/PA)
Transport firm Go-Ahead has received two takeover approaches which the regional bus operator said it would “be minded to” accept if a firm bid is made.

Shares in the company surged by more than 20% after the moves were confirmed, taking its market valuation to over £620 million.

It told shareholders on Monday morning that it received one unsolicited approach from Australian firm Kelsian.

It comes a month after Kelsian sold its east London bus operations to rival Stagecoach for £20 million.

Go-Ahead also confirmed that it was approached regarding a potential takeover bid by a consortium consisting of fellow Australian bus operator Kinetic and transport infrastructure company Globalvia.

The group, which is the UK’s biggest operator of double decker buses, did not disclose the value of the approaches.

It added that there “can be no certainty” that an offer will be made by either suitor.

In a statement, Go-Ahead said: “The board of Go-Ahead carefully evaluated the approaches from each of Kelsian and the Consortium together with its financial adviser, Rothschild & Co.

“Following the response by the board of Go-Ahead to their respective approaches, Kelsian and the Consortium each submitted a series of revised proposals.

“The most recent revised proposals received from each of Kelsian and the Consortium are both at a level which, should a firm offer be made, the board of Go-Ahead would be minded to recommend such a firm offer to Go-Ahead shareholders, subject to the agreement of other customary terms and conditions.”

The approaches come amid a rise in takeover interest in the transport sector as investors bank on the industry’s continued recovery following the impact of the pandemic.

Rival Stagecoach is set to be bought by German investor DWS in a £595 million deal, after it received support over a previous merger deal by coach giant National Express.

Go-Ahead shares were up 20% at 1,452p on Monday morning.

