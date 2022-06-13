Walmart launches drive to recruit British sellers to online marketplace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Walmart launches drive to recruit British sellers to online marketplace

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 12.08pm
US retail giant Walmart has launched a drive to recruit UK sellers to its online marketplace with aims to offer a two-day delivery service to help them tap into a 120 million-strong US customer base. (Jay Williams/PA)
US retail giant Walmart has launched a drive to recruit UK sellers to its online marketplace with access to a two-day shipping service to help them tap into a 120 million-strong US customer base.

The former Asda owner – which last year sold the chain to the billionaire Issa Brothers and private equity backers TDR Capital – wants to boost UK exporters on its marketplace amid government efforts to encourage the trade of UK goods beyond the EU, and strengthen the £200 billion trading relationship between the UK and US.

It said British sellers who are approved to join the marketplace will have access to a range of tools and services to make the most of sales to the US – including the ability to use its supply chain to ship goods across the Atlantic in two days.

The group, however, warned that the two-day shipping promise may not be possible during peak times, which fall between September and January.

The push for UK sellers to join the marketplace comes amid global disruption in the shipping industry and worldwide supply chain.

Problems have been exacerbated by the Coronavirus pandemic, which has caused delays at ports and warehouses and restrictions on air travel including reduced air freight capacity.

Asda shop logo
Walmart sold Asda to the billionaire Issa Brothers and private equity backers TDR Capital last year. (Rui Vieira/PA)

Walmart is hosting a UK sellers summit on June 17 of this year to promote the benefits of its marketplace, with support from Payoneer, an online payment provider which allows businesses and marketplaces to send and receive payments globally and Linnworks, an eCommerce platform which connects businesses and customers.

Darren Carithers, senior vice president of marketplace development for Walmart International, said: “We are confident that UK sellers will be able to leverage Britain’s reputation for design and manufacturing excellence and product quality to thrive as Marketplace sellers and bring more choice to our US customers with speed and scale.”

UK companies who have already joined the platform include STATSports- which creates wearable technology for professional and amateur sportspeople – and Pertemba, which exports a variety of products across the globe.

Walmart started inviting third-party US sellers to its marketplace in 2009, with international sellers joining the site from 2021 onwards.

It expects to add 40,000 sellers to the platform this year alone.

