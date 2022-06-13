Housebuilder Countryside puts itself on the market after investor pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Housebuilder Countryside puts itself on the market after investor pressure

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 1.14pm
Countryside has launched a sale process after rejecting a takeover move (Joe Giddens/PA)
Countryside has launched a sale process after rejecting a takeover move (Joe Giddens/PA)

Housebuilder Countryside has put itself up for sale weeks after rejecting a takeover bid.

Countryside Partnerships told shareholders on Monday it has hired advisers from Rothschild & Co to oversee the potential sale process.

Last month, Countryside rebuffed a £1.5 billion move by San Francisco-based investment fund Inclusive Capital Partners (In-Cap), one of the company’s largest shareholders, which it claimed “materially undervalued” the firm.

Since the rejection, the Brentwood-based company has come under pressure from its investors to push for a sale.

“A meaningful number of shareholders believe that the company would be in a better position to capitalise on the opportunities ahead as a privately-owned company or as part of a larger business and have asked the board to actively seek offers for the company,” it said.

It said it has therefore decided to launch a process to establish “whether there is a bidder prepared to offer a value that the board considers compelling relative to the long-term standalone prospects of Countryside”.

Countryside told shareholders that the preparations for the sale process are expected to take a number of months.

The company said that Jeffrey Ubben-founded In-Cap is expected to take part in the sale process.

Nevertheless, analysts have predicted significant interest from other parties as part of the process.

Sam Cullen, equity analyst at Peel Hunt, said: “The sales process is likely to take a number of months and we would expect to see interest from PE (private equity), specialist investors and the wider peer group”.

Countryside shares moved 0.5% lower in early trading despite the announcement.

