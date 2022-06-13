Ferry firms offer commitments amid competition fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ferry firms offer commitments amid competition fears

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 1.14pm Updated: June 13 2022, 3.18pm
Two ferry operators have offered commitments to address concerns over their capacity sharing agreement following an investigation by the competition regulator (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Two ferry operators have offered commitments to address concerns over their capacity-sharing agreement following an investigation by the competition regulator.

P&O Ferries and DFDS reached a deal in May last year to allow freight customers on the Dover-Calais route to take the next available ship regardless of which of the two operators they booked with.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched a probe into the arrangement in November.

It acknowledged that the agreement could reduce journey times and congestion at ports, but warned it may “ultimately lead to higher prices and fewer sailings”.

The package saw departures spaced more evenly, resulting in some sailings being axed.

In response to the CMA’s concerns, P&O Ferries and DFDS both proposed to commit to:
– Not agree with each other how many sailings they will operate.
– Put limits on the number of sailings they can cancel.
– Amend the agreement to make clear it does not fix the amount of freight customers of either firm may carry.

The CMA intends to accept the commitments, but has launched a consultation on them.

Executive director of enforcement Michael Grenfell said: “The ‘turn up and go’ function this agreement provides is without doubt a positive thing for customers.

“However, as the UK’s competition authority, it is essential that we scrutinise business coordination to make sure it doesn’t lessen competition.

“We found the agreement between P&O Ferries and DFDS was at risk of breaking competition law and could ultimately lead to higher prices and fewer sailings taking place – which is why we stepped in.

“We have taken a close look at the commitments offered by these firms, and will also carefully consider any responses to our consultation, to see whether our concerns are addressed.

“If they aren’t, our investigation will continue.”

A DFDS spokeswoman said: “We’re pleased that the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority has announced its intention to accept our capacity sharing agreement based on the parties’ commitments.

“Since we announced our plans to implement a capacity sharing agreement, we have been working with the CMA to address feedback that was raised at the time.

“The announcement made today is a positive step towards offering more flexibility, reduced waiting times and congestion at the port, and saving our freight customers significant time on their overall journey time.”

P&O Ferries declined to comment.

The firm was widely condemned after sacking nearly 800 seafarers in March.

It suspended most of its sailings but has since resumed operations on all routes, including between Dover and Calais.

