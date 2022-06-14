FirstGroup profits improve on recovering passenger numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

FirstGroup profits improve on recovering passenger numbers

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 8.02am
Avanti West Coast co-owner FirstGroup has reported an increase in profits (Avanti/PA)
Bus and train operator FirstGroup has reported an increase in profits amid cost reductions and a recovery in passenger numbers.

It came in an update a week after the company rejected a £1.2 billion takeover proposal from an American serial suitor, Miami-based I Squared Capital Advisors, for being too low.

FirstGroup told shareholders on Tuesday morning that adjusted operating profits rose to £226.8 million for the year to March 26, compared with £220.2 million in the previous year.

It said profit from continuing operations – which accounted for the sale of its US Greyhound coach business – surpassed its expectations for the year.

Meanwhile, total revenues declined to £5.58 billion for the year, from £6.84 billion a year earlier, due to disposals.

It said revenues on continuing operations grew as it saw an increase in bus passenger numbers following pandemic disruption, while it also witnessed growth in rail.

FirstGroup said current trading is “in line with our expectations” and that it expects to make progress over the current year despite uncertainty in the economic backdrop.

It added that it will benefit from a further £5 million in cost savings over the year.

Executive chairman David Martin said: “We have delivered on our commitments this year to refocus the business, de-risk the balance sheet and unlock value for shareholders.

“As a cash generative business with a strong balance sheet, FirstGroup is well placed to invest in the services our passengers want, to sustain our path to a zero-emission bus fleet, and to actively consider additional value creation opportunities to leverage our market leading public transport expertise.

“The board’s confidence in the prospects for the group is reflected in the decision to commence dividend payments.”

It comes five days after FirstGroup turned down a takeover proposal, saying the 118p-a-share upfront cash part of the unsolicited takeover approach from I Squared Capital “significantly undervalued FirstGroup’s continuing operations and its future prospects”.

There is significant takeover interest across the sector, with rival Go-Ahead accepting a £650 million takeover offer on Monday evening.

