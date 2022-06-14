Young adults more likely to have less than £1,000 of emergency savings – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Young adults more likely to have less than £1,000 of emergency savings – survey

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 5.04pm
Research from HSBC UK found that the majority of savers have an emergency fund (PA)
Research from HSBC UK found that the majority of savers have an emergency fund (PA)

Savers aged 18 to 24 are the most likely group to have less than £1,000 in their emergency savings amid rising inflation, a survey has found.

Research from HSBC UK found that the majority of savers have an emergency fund, with 61% said to keep money aside for a rainy day.

The average emergency fund balance stands at roughly £7,000, with 18 to 24-year-olds most likely to have £1,000 or less set aside (27%), the survey found.

On the other hand, 14% of respondents confirmed that they had a balance of £20,000, and were more likely to be over 55.

Woman putting coin in piggy bank.
The average emergency fund balance stands at roughly £7,000 (Nick Ansell/PA)

The figures coincide with inflation reaching a 40-year-high of 9% due to soaring energy and fuel bills amid the impact of the Ukraine war, and as economies emerge from the pandemic.

Additionally, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that regular wages excluding bonuses plunged by 4.5% in April when taking Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation into account – the biggest fall since records began in January 2001.

A quarter of respondents said that their emergency fund has reduced in the last year, with 43% citing rising living costs as the main cause, HSBC UK found.

Other reasons included having to cover an unexpected bill (20%) and paying off debt (6%).

Chantelle Perkins, senior financial wellbeing consultant at HSBC UK, said: “Adding to an emergency fund is a key part of building financial resilience.

“While we know this is not always possible, we would encourage savers to put aside enough to cover their monthly outgoings for between three and six months, so that they have a buffer should their circumstances change.

“However, we appreciate how difficult it is to save in the face of rising costs so it’s key for savers to know what resources are available to help manage their money.

“Budget calculators and features such as our financial fitness score tool can provide valuable support in helping people plan for the future.”

The survey was carried out online between April 8 and 11 2022 among 2,105 adults.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier