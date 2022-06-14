Retail experts urge action by ministers over ‘meagre’ sales increases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Retail experts urge action by ministers over ‘meagre’ sales increases

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 12.02am
Shoppers in Glasgow city centre (PA)
Shoppers in Glasgow city centre (PA)

Both the UK and Scottish Governments will have to be ready to take action over rising prices and “meagre” sales figures, retail experts have warned.

Ewan MacDonald-Russell from the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) said Westminster and Holyrood will have to keep a “close eye” on the situation facing retailers in the the coming months.

It comes as the organisation reported “meagre” sales growth in May.

Total sales in Scotland increased by 1.6% in May compared to the same period last year. The figure is below the three and 12-month average increases of 18.9% and 18.5% respectively, the SRC said.

Due to record-high inflation, figures have been adjusted that show a 1.1% decrease as the shop price index and consumer price index level continues to increase.

Food sales increased by 1.8% compared to May 2021 when they had decreased by 1.1%. Last month was above the three month average of 0.0%.

Non-food sales increased by 1.5% compared to last year but is below the three month average increase of 34.8% and the 12-month average of 33.9%.

The SRC said that the figures are more reflective of rising prices than an increase in the amount of goods customers are purchasing.

Mr MacDonald-Russell said the figures show customers cut back on spending last month. He added: “In real terms sales fell by 1.1% compared to 2021, with consumers responding to the cost-of-living crisis by reigning in their spending or trading down.

“Food fell by 2.5% in real terms as feeble sales were significantly offset by higher input costs; exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.

“Non-food sales were similarly weak, with white goods and homeware especially poor, albeit fashion was bolstered by sales of formalwear as people started to attend weddings and similar events after a three-year hiatus.”

Customers are reducing spending on non-necessities by buying fewer items and switching from premium to value ranges.

Paul Martin, UK Head of Retail at KPMG, said: “The sun didn’t shine for long during May, and clouds remain for Scottish retailers after a less than convincing May saw sales growth stall for the second month running.

“The rising cost of living is still top of the agenda for retailers, with consumer confidence a key factor to watch out for. Retailers will be hoping that warmer weather and a summer feel-good factor builds confidence amongst some shoppers – as presently overall confidence levels are lower than sales may suggest.

“It also remains to be seen what effect the Chancellor’s recent announcement to provide a universal discount on energy bills will do to confidence levels, as consumers continue to make difficult choices about how to spend their money.

“Cost and efficiency are still top of agenda for most operators, and crucially, understanding how they can protect their margins whilst remaining price competitive for consumers.”

