Home Business & Environment Business

Royal Mail managers doing huge amount of unpaid overtime – Unite

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 4.10pm
(PA)
(PA)

Managers at the Royal Mail – currently being balloted for industrial action over threatened job losses – are working huge amounts of unpaid overtime, their union is claiming.

Unite said a survey of 1,000 of its Royal Mail manager members showed they are giving the company almost 8,000 “free” hours every week.

Around 2,400 managers are being balloted for strikes and other forms of industrial action, with the result due at the end of the month.

Unite says there are plans to cut hundreds of jobs alongside a redeployment programme it believes will hit terms and conditions.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “While the boardroom is awash with profits, Unite’s Royal Mail managers are effectively holding the business together on unpaid overtime.

“Yet again, another UK business is being jeopardised by the misguided priorities and boardroom greed. Unite will continue to oppose these attacks on our members every step of the way.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that Unite have informed us of their intention to ballot operational managers when the lengthy consultation on these changes has concluded, and the restructure is complete.

“We committed to protect pay for all managers who will stay with Royal Mail and the vast majority will see an increase in their earnings.

“As part of an extended consultation period, we gave managers the option to request voluntary redundancy with a package of up to two years’ salary and this was over-subscribed.

“This ballot is not an announcement of industrial action and we will continue to engage with Unite as we have throughout the process.”

