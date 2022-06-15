Harry Potter publisher to give all staff bonuses amid bumper profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Potter publisher to give all staff bonuses amid bumper profits

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 4.24pm
(Jacob King/PA)
(Jacob King/PA)

Harry Potter publisher Bloomsbury will hand out a bonus worth 6% of salary to all its employees as it unveiled record annual sales and profits.

The group will make the payout – the maximum available under its bonus scheme – to all its 1,000 staff worldwide, 700 of whom are in the UK.

It comes after the group said pre-tax profits jumped 28% to £22.2 million in the year to February 28 – up 68% on a two-year comparison before Covid struck.

Revenues rose 24% to £230.1 million and were up 41% on a two-year comparison.

Chief executive Nigel Newton said: “We have had the best financial year in the 35-year history of Bloomsbury.

“The last two years have required everyone to dig deeper, work harder and keep collaborating with each other as we have gone through various stages of online lockdown and return to the office.

“We now find ourselves in new territory with a cost-of-living crises, so our ability to pay this bonus in full is especially important.”

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said the company is in the process of hiring 100 new staff and that “printing earlier and printing in different places around the world” has helped to ensure that “stock availability is well over 90% for everything”, despite supply chain issues globally.

He added: “The supply chain crisis is real, ongoing and being dealt with daily by our production and sales operations departments, but it is not damaging our sales.

“It’s just a new thing we’ve got to live with, but it’s not financially damaging to us.”

The firm, which was first to publish JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series in 1997, looks set to continue its success, with trading for 2022/23 tipped to be in “line with the board’s expectations”.

Shares in Bloomsbury rose 3% on Wednesday.

