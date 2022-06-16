Some care workers do not receive sick pay, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Some care workers do not receive sick pay, study suggests

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 6.48am Updated: June 16 2022, 12.26pm
An elderly man holding a walking stick (Joe Giddens/PA)
Some care workers employed in the private sector are not receiving any pay if they are off sick, according to a new study.

Unison said a survey of over 2,000 care workers employed by private firms across the UK found that more than half only received the statutory sick pay of £99.35 a week, while one in 12 said they were not paid anything.

The union said the results highlighted the “precariousness” of low-paid care staff in unstable employment who fear the consequences ​of taking time off when ill.

Many ​who were ill during the pandemic had to use up savings, rack up credit card debt or use​ annual leave ​as they had so little money to live on, said Unison.

One in 15 respondents said they carried on going into work, despite the risks, after testing positive for Covid because they could not afford ​for their wages to be cut.

One in eight said they were put under pressure from their employer to carry on working when they should have been isolating, often because they were told the​y might be sacked or disciplined for taking time off.

The cost-of-living crisis has made it more vital that privately employed care staff are given full ​pay ​when poorly because ​many cannot afford to stop working otherwise, said Unison.

An elderly woman (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
General secretary Christina McAnea said: “The pandemic has shown up massive inequalities ​in social care.

“​Care staff employed ​by local councils often have good sick pay arrangements, but ​most in the sector work ​for private employers ​where full sick pay is a rarity.

“This means huge number​s are left high and dry if they are ​unfortunate enough to fall ill.

“Many care workers had no choice but to use up money they had put by or run up debts on their cards.

“Social care is already in crisis with thousands of vacancies. ​

“Care workers are jumping ship for less stressful jobs with better wages where full sick pay is standard.

“Ministers should show they are committed to real reform by ensuring all workers are given full pay when ill or isolating.

“It should be a basic right for ​everyone, no matter where they work.”

Comments from care staff in the survey ​included:

– “I went into arrears with my credit card because I wasn’t being paid. I had to consolidate the debts to manage payment and it’s now impossible for me to get any more credit.”

– “I was off for three weeks with Covid and all I received was SSP. It meant I had to be really careful about spending over the following two months. Work offered no support, even though I caught ​the virus from a client.”

– “My employer doesn’t pay sick pay for the first three days, so the following month ​after being ill I was nearly £200 short. ​Colleagues have said they would work while infected because they can’t afford to lose the ​money.”

– “I had to use my savings​ from the overtime I worked. It means all that hard extra work I put in was all undone.”

