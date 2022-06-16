End to electric car grants is backwards step, warns Halfords boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
End to electric car grants is backwards step, warns Halfords boss

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 8.02am Updated: June 16 2022, 10.56am
The boss of Halfords has condemned Government plans to axe plug-in car grants (John Walton/PA)
The boss of Halfords has accused the Government of taking a “backwards step” with its decision to end the plug-in car grants scheme.

The Government confirmed on Tuesday that it is scrapping the £1,500 subsidy for purchases of new electric cars.

The Department for Transport said it will “refocus” funding to encourage users of other vehicles to make the switch to electric as a result.

However, Halfords chief executive Graham Stapleton said the move will delay the transition towards the greater use of electric vehicles.

Halfords stock
Halfords reported a jump in profits for the year to April (Halfords/PA)

“Until now, we have been greatly encouraged by the Government’s commitment to making the transition to electric cars,” he said.

“However, the sudden and complete removal of the plug-in subsidy is a backward step.

“It will delay mass adoption at a time when we need to be doing everything we can to help people to choose greener transport options.

“We are writing to the Secretary of State for Transport to ask him to reconsider.”

It came as Halfords also revealed a jump in profits as the retailer was buoyed by continued growth in its motoring and autocentres businesses.

The London-listed company reported a 49.8% increase in pre-tax profits to £96.6 million for the year to April 1, compared with the previous year.

It added that this also represented a 325% rise on the £22.7 million profit it posted in the 2019-20 financial year, before the full impact of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, total revenues increased by almost a fifth to £1.37 billion compared with pre-pandemic levels.

Retail motoring sales grew by 6.5%, while its cycling business saw sales up 2.7% against two year ago but tumbled significantly lower against last year after a cycling boom during the pandemic.

Halfords added that its bike business also witnessed “supply chain disruption during the period”.

The company told shareholders that its expects pre-tax profits to be lower in the new financial year, at between £65 million and £75 million, amid economic uncertainty.

The group said it faces the prospect of “reduced demand, particularly for more discretionary, higher ticket items, and significant cost inflation” potentially affecting its performance.

Mr Stapleton told the PA News agency the group was seeing some caution from customers over spending.

“When you have highly discretionary and high ticket items, these are areas that can inevitably feel some pressures when customers are being more controlled with spending,” he said.

“It’s not necessarily that customers are not spending, but obviously some are choosing to purchase products at a lower price or waiting longer for deals.”

Shares in the company plunged by 18% in early trading due to the declining profit outlook.

