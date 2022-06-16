Boohoo sales slide amid jump in returns and customer spending pressures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boohoo sales slide amid jump in returns and customer spending pressures

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 9.28am
Online clothing retailer Boohoo has reported a fall in sales (Boohoo/PA)
Online fashion giant Boohoo has revealed a slump in sales over the past quarter as it battles against waning consumer confidence, intense competition and higher returns.

Shares in the company slid early on Thursday after it failed to keep up with lockdown-boosted trading.

Revenues fell by 8% to £445.7 million over the three months to May 31, compared with the same period last year.

The retailer said UK sales nudged 1% lower but it was particularly impacted by heavier declines elsewhere in Europe and in the US.

Nevertheless, Boohoo said it was optimistic as its UK sales improved month-on-month over the quarter and returned to net sales growth in May.

The group predicted that it will see low single-digit sales growth in the current year as it predicted “normalising consumer demand” in the second half of the year.

Boohoo highlighted that it continues to be “affected by pandemic-related and inflationary factors that negatively impact costs within its supply chain”.

It told shareholders it has sought to source more products near to its retail markets in an effort to offset rocketing freight and shipping costs.

John Lyttle, chief executive officer of Boohoo, said: “I am pleased with the progress we are making towards our strategic priorities, which is already having a meaningful impact operationally within the business.

“We have seen promising signs from the group’s sales performance in the UK, which has improved month on month in the period and we are looking ahead towards our key summer trading season as holidays ramp up and customers look to the latest fashion from across our brands.

“Looking forward, we will continue to focus on optimising both our financial and operational performance to ensure the business is well placed to take advantage of future growth opportunities.”

Shares were 13.4% lower at 56.4p in early trading, representing its lowest stock value for almost six years.

