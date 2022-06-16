Grant Shapps: ‘Rail strikes designed to inflict damage at worst possible time’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Grant Shapps: ‘Rail strikes designed to inflict damage at worst possible time’

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 10.56am Updated: June 16 2022, 12.16pm
Next week’s rail strikes are ‘designed to inflict damage at the worst possible time’, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Next week’s rail strikes are ‘designed to inflict damage at the worst possible time’, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Next week’s rail strikes are “designed to inflict damage at the worst possible time”, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

The Cabinet minister described the industrial action as an attempt to “derail reforms that are critical”.

Half of Britain’s rail lines will be closed during strikes on June 21, 23 and 25 by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).

Transport for London (TfL) also “strongly encouraged” people not to travel on London Underground on June 21 because of a 24-hour walkout by the RMT and Unite.

The disputes have flared over pay, jobs and conditions.

In a speech at a train depot in north London, Mr Shapps said: “These strikes are not only a bid to derail reforms that are critical to the network’s future, and designed to inflict damage at the worst possible time, they are also an incredible act of self-harm by the union leadership.

“Make no mistake, unlike the past 25 years, when rising passenger demand year after year was taken for granted by the industry, today the railway is in a fight.

“It’s not only competing against other forms of public and private transport. It’s in a battle with Zoom, Teams and remote working.

“In case the unions haven’t noticed, the world has changed.”

Mr Shapps said rail strikes are “alienating” passengers and freight customers.

He issued an appeal to rail workers, saying he believes they are “less militant” than their union leaders.

“Don’t risk striking yourselves out of a job,” he said.

“Don’t pitch yourselves against the public.

“Let’s fix this situation and get back to building a better railway.”

Mr Shapps admitted the strikes are “going to cause misery”.

He said the Government is planning to introduce a “range of options” to respond to future industrial action, including the use of agency workers through legislation on transferable skills.

He explained: “People will be able to come where they have the appropriate level of skills, training and experience, and that is subject to a more straightforward secondary legislation process, so that would be very much quicker (than minimum service levels).

“If the strike drags on… then transferrable skills, sometimes called agency working, will be something which will become available as well in this particular dispute.”

He also said season ticket holders will be paid “full compensation on strike days”.

“I’ve moved to help make that an automatic process for those people in order to do whatever we can to remove the inconvenience for passengers,” he said.

This will be in place during next week’s industrial action.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]