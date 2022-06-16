New Look appoints Helen Connolly as new chief

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The new boss of clothing brand New Look has been announced.

Helen Connolly is set to replace Nigel Oddy, who left the company in June, as chief executive officer (CEO) to lead its continued recovery following the impact of the pandemic.

Ms Connolly has been at New Look since 2020 as a chief commercial officer (CCO), paying particular attention to the brand’s buying and merchandise capabilities.

New Look has returned to profitability in recent months (Steve Parsons/PA)

She said: “It’s a privilege to be taking on the role of CEO at this iconic British brand. New Look is a leading womenswear fashion retailer, and for good reason.

“People shop with us because we make them look good and feel great and I am excited about the many opportunities we have ahead of us.”

Ms Connolly has a wealth of retail experience, having previously held positions as chief executive officer (CEO) for four years at women’s clothing brand Bonmarche and head of buying at Dorothy Perkins.

Mike Coupe, chairman of New Look, said: “Helen’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for New Look, as having navigated the pandemic successfully, the business now has a strong platform for future growth.

“Along with her knowledge of the business, she brings with her a wealth of sector experience, and I look forward to working with her and the team as we continue to deliver long-term, sustainable growth for New Look.”

Ex-chief Mr Oddy joined New Look in April 2019 as chief operating officer, following roles running House of Fraser and The Range.

He was promoted to chief executive in December that year and was in charge as the company undertook a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) restructuring process and closed 39 of their 400 stores.

The clothing brand has returned to profitability in recent months following the economic toll of the pandemic and closure of stores.