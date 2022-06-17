Glencore trading division enjoys boom in earnings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glencore trading division enjoys boom in earnings

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 12.02pm
Brenkley Lane Surface Mine in Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Traders at commodities giant Glencore managed to play volatile global markets well enough to post a whole year’s worth of earnings in just six months.

The business said that its marketing division will earn 3.2 billion dollars (£2.6 billion) before interest and tax (EBIT) in the first six months of the financial year.

It is the top end of the 2.2 billion to 3.2 billion dollars (£1.8 billion to £2.6 billion) that the unit aims to make in a year.

But the business warned shareholders not to expect the stellar performance to continue.

“We currently expect more normal market conditions to prevail in the second half of the year,” it said.

The Anglo-Swiss mining and commodity giant saw its shares rise 2.4%  following the news.

Glencore attributed its soaring profits to “extreme levels of market volatility, supply disruption and tight physical market conditions, particularly relating to global energy markets”.

Little orange houses on coins, which lay on notes
Glencore is enjoying their most profitable period so far (Joe Giddens/PA)

Glencore has been positioned to benefit from the fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which created wild swings in markets for metals and minerals, which the company specialises in trading.

It is also set to benefit from the green energy transition.

The shift to a zero-carbon economy by the second half of this century will require many of the metals that Glencore sells, including copper, nickel and cobalt.

Aluminium could also serve as a useful commodity for the firm, due to its importance in the transportation sector.

The news comes weeks after the company revealed it might have to pay out more than a billion dollars after pleading guilty to charges brought in the UK, the US and Brazil.

As part of their payouts the firm said it would likely pay penalties of £701 million dollars (£560 million) to resolve bribery investigations and £486 million dollars (£388 million) to resolve market manipulation investigations by the US Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Glencore will release its half-year production report on July 29 and its financial results on August 4.

