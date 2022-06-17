FTSE gives back earlier gains to end bruising week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FTSE gives back earlier gains to end bruising week

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 5.16pm
Shares struggled during a sweltering day in London (Ian West/PA)
It looked like investors might have something to cheer on Friday after a bloodbath a day earlier, but in the early afternoon the FTSE 100’s fortunes reversed.

The index even briefly dropped below the 7,000 mark for the first time since early March.

The 28.73 point fall left the FTSE at 7,016.25, a reduction of 0.4%.

Earlier in the day the index had been trading up by more than 1%, hitting a high of 7,130 points, giving investors hope.

It came a day after the index had given back more than 3% of its value in the worst performance since early March, a day when a nuclear power plant in Ukraine was on fire.

“After the big losses of yesterday, as well as this week, European markets have tried to muster a semblance of a rebound as we head into the weekend, but are struggling to gain any sort of foothold, with a slide in commodity prices weighing on the FTSE 100, with copper prices sliding to their lowest levels this year, and oil prices on course for their first negative week since early May,” said Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets.

By the end of the day the Dax in Germany, which also suffered on Thursday, closed up 0.6%, the Paris-based Cac 40 was up by less than 0.1%.

On Wall Street a little while after markets in Europe closed the S&P 500 was trading up 0.1% while the Dow Jones was down 0.2%.

On currency markets the pound rose 0.1% to 1.2194 dollars and 0.04% to 1.1653 euros.

In company news, Glencore pulled away from many of its natural resources peers which were languishing towards the bottom of the FTSE.

It dropped just 0.6%, compared with  much bigger falls for Rio Tinto and Anglo American after saying its trading division is expected to make record profits in the first half of the year.

It expects to make more than 3.2 billion dollars in the first half – at the top end of what it aims to make in a whole year.

“The rest of the basic resource sector is under pressure on the weakness in copper prices, with Rio Tinto and Antofagasta under pressure, while the slide in crude oil prices is weighing on BP and Shell,” Mr Hewson said.

Tesco reported early signs that customers are changing their shopping habits due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Boss Ken Murphy said that households were facing “unprecedented increases” and more people are now turning to the supermarket’s own-brand products.

It kept guidance for full-year profits unchanged, despite a 1.5% drop in like-for-like sales, which was significantly more than expected.

Tesco shares rose by 0.8%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Sage, up 33.2p to 628.8p, Ocado, up 43.6p to 831p, Intermediate Capital Group, up 53.5p to 1,409.5p, Auto Trader, up 17.5p to 517p, and JD Sports, up 3.55p to 106.45p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were BP, down 25.0p to 379.45p, Rio Tinto, down 267.0p to 5,177p, Shell, down 100.0p to 2,044p, Harbour Energy, down 16.7p to 347p, and Antofagasta, down 51.5p to 1,274p.

