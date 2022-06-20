Slow casino recovery sees Mecca bingo owner Rank slash earnings outlook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Slow casino recovery sees Mecca bingo owner Rank slash earnings outlook

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 7.54am Updated: June 20 2022, 8.44am
Mecca bingo owner Rank has warned over profits for the second time in three months (PA)
Mecca bingo owner Rank has warned over profits for the second time in three months (PA)

Mecca bingo owner Rank has seen shares plummet after it warned over profits for the second time in three months due to soaring costs and a slower-than-expected recovery in its casino arm.

Shares tumbled by nearly a fifth on Monday morning as the group said it had seen some recovery in the Grosvenor casino business since April – when it also cut its earnings forecast – but that it had been “considerably” weaker than expected.

Rank added that it is not seeing a significant return of high-spending overseas customers to its London casinos as tourist numbers have yet to fully bounce back.

The company had hoped that a return of tourist trade this summer would re-energise its casino recovery.

It also blamed the hit to earnings on rocketing inflation amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Rank said: “As a result of the recent performance in Grosvenor venues and continued inflationary cost pressures across the group, subject to normal casino win margins between now and the year end, we expect like-for-like underlying operating profit to be approximately £40 million for the year ending 30 June 2022.”

It had already cut its earnings forecast in April to between £47 million and £55 million, having previously guided for between £55 million and £65 million.

Analyst Greg Johnson, at Shore Capital, said the “crux will be a return in higher-spending international customers over the summer, and we now see a pick-up from July”.

He cut his forecast for Rank’s profits for the next financial year as well, by £8 million to £62 million, but added: “We would expect a clearer picture of the trading backdrop and potential rebound in international travel at its preliminary results on August 18.”

