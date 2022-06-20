M&S hires former Tesco executive to head up food arm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
M&S hires former Tesco executive to head up food arm

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 12.08pm Updated: June 20 2022, 1.46pm
M&S has appointed a managing director for its food division (Charlotte Ball/PA)

Retail giant Marks & Spencer has appointed a former Tesco executive as the new managing director of its food business.

Alex Freudmann – who is currently managing director of Australian beer, wine and spirits retailer Dan Murphy’s – is set to take on the role on November 1.

Mr Freudmann will become part of the British retailer’s executive committee, taking over responsibility for the food arm from chief executive Stuart Machin, who was promoted to the top job earlier this year.

The latest appointment marks the final reshuffle of the M&S leadership team after former boss Steve Rowe stepped down in June and handed over responsibility to Mr Machin and co-chief executive Katie Bickerstaffe.

Former food boss Mr Machin has initially kept his role heading up the food business, alongside leading operations, property, store development, technology and human resources.

Ms Bickerstaffe focuses on global operations and the company’s digital future as well as keeping her responsibility for the clothing and home stores among others, with Richard Price leading day-to-day management of the clothing and home arm as the division’s managing director.

Alex Freudmann will become managing director of the food division in November (Dan Murphy’s/PA)

Mr Freudmann said: “M&S Food is a unique and very special business with world-leading food values, and I’ve always had huge respect for the brand.

“Although much has been achieved, huge opportunities remain, and I share the executive team’s belief in the long-term potential to double the size of the business.

“I am looking forward to coming back to the UK and working with a great team to accelerate the pace of change to build an even bigger, better, fresher food business.”

Mr Machin said Mr Freudmann would be a “great addition” to the team due to his retail experience.

“(Alex) has worked in food retailing for nearly two decades and in all of his roles he’s been a change-maker – bringing intellect, pace and energy. He will be a great addition to our top team as we work together to deliver the next stage of our transformation,” he said.

Mr Freudmann brings with him six years’ experience of working at Tesco in a variety of roles including senior buying manager for prepared meals and more than 10 years of working for Australian retailer Coles as part of its transformation team and as director of fresh food.

