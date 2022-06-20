Holiday Inn owner partners with Unilever to axe hotel bathroom miniatures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Holiday Inn owner partners with Unilever to axe hotel bathroom miniatures

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 3.24pm
The owner of Holiday Inn has partnered with Unilever to remove miniature shampoos and body wash from its hotels by 2030 in a bid to eliminate single-use plastics from its venues (PA)
The owner of Holiday Inn has partnered with Unilever to remove miniature shampoos and body wash from its hotels by 2030 in a bid to eliminate single-use plastics from its venues (PA)

The owner of Holiday Inn has partnered with Unilever to remove miniature shampoos and body wash from its hotels by 2030 in a bid to eliminate single-use plastics from its venues.

Intercontinental Hotel Group (IHG) said it has partnered with consumer goods giant Unilever, which owns brands such as Dove and Radox, to replace miniatures with bigger bulk amenities for guests.

IHG first announced its intention to replace bathroom miniatures in 2019 as part of a long-term plan to improve its sustainability credentials.

The hospitality company, which has a portfolio of more than 4,000 hotels globally, said all its markets are covered by bulk bathroom amenity contracts, which aim to ensure its goal is met.

Yasmin Diamond, executive vice president of global corporate affairs at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “IHG has pioneered the move to minimal waste in the hospitality industry and we’re excited to spell the end of bathroom miniatures through our collaboration with Unilever.

“Transitioning to bulk amenities across our global estate was one of our first significant steps towards eliminating single-use items throughout the guest stay by 2030.

“We’ll continue to find innovative solutions for operating more sustainably to deliver our purpose of ‘True Hospitality for Good’.”

The switch is set to save at least 850 tonnes of plastic annually in IHG’s Americas region, which is the equivalent weight of 70 double-decker buses.

Unilever sign
Unilever has plans for 2025 to reduce plastic waste (Matthew Cooper/PA)

The partnership coincides with Unilever’s 2025 plastic plan, which includes ensuring that 100% of its plastic packaging is reusable, recyclable or compostable.

Umesh Shah, chief executive officer of Unilever International, said the firm “is committed to making sustainable living commonplace”.

He said: “Unilever is committed to making sustainable living commonplace, and we have ambitious targets across every part of our business.

“We are pleased to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts to help extend sustainable living into the travel industry by providing bathrooms with bulk amenities.”

