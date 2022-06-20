Some Kent trains will not run until Wednesday afternoon due to rail strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Some Kent trains will not run until Wednesday afternoon due to rail strikes

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 5.02pm
Parts of the railway line in Kent will be closed until Wednesday afternoon due to ongoing staffing issues caused by strikes (Southeastern/PA)
Parts of the railway line in Kent will be closed until Wednesday afternoon due to ongoing staffing issues caused by strikes (Southeastern/PA)

Parts of the railway line in Kent will be closed until Wednesday afternoon due to ongoing staffing issues caused by strikes.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union are set to walkout on Tuesday 21, Thursday 23 and Saturday June 25 over pay and working conditions.

However, the strikes will still have an impact on rail services on non-strike days.

Though many of the stations affected are smaller and more rural, such as Martin Mill near Deal, some larger stations such as Ramsgate and Canterbury East and West, which are on the high speed route to London Victoria, will also be affected.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “The area is supplied with power by a local electrical control office that we know will have some unique staffing issues on Wednesday, due to the rail strike.

“Safety checks on the power supply to trains – called continuity tests – will have to be done from the morning.

“This is to make sure all electrical supplies are operating correctly before trains run. Not doing these checks could lead to trains becoming stranded with no power on a hot day, which would be an unacceptable risk.

“We are working with Southeastern to reintroduce trains on a line-by-line basis, working round east Kent.

“This will take around seven hours and we urge passengers to check before they travel on the day.

“We’re really sorry for this extra complication and we must emphasise it means some lines will not have trains on Wednesday until well into the afternoon. Please do check before you travel on the day.”

These are the rail lines and train stations affected:

– The Sheerness line affecting all stations between Newington and Sheerness-on-Sea
– The Medway line affecting all stations between Newington and Faversham
– All stations between Westenhanger and Ramsgate
– All stations between Faversham and Ramsgate
– All stations between Wye and Minster
– All stations between Kearsney and Selling

