Nationwide offering 5% interest on current account as competition heats up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Nationwide offering 5% interest on current account as competition heats up

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 12.02am
The 5% introductory rate is available on new applications opened from June 21 (Paul Faith/PA)
The 5% introductory rate is available on new applications opened from June 21 (Paul Faith/PA)

A major current account provider is offering 5% interest on balances up to £1,500 for the first 12 months as the battle to attract customers heats up.

Nationwide Building Society previously offered 2% fixed for 12 months on balances up to £1,500 on its FlexDirect account, but it is more than doubling the rate on offer to 5% AER (annual equivalent rate).

The 5% introductory rate is available on new applications opened from June 21. After 12 months, the account pays 0.25% AER.

Members can only benefit from the introductory credit interest rate and interest-free overdraft offer once, meaning anyone who has previously held a FlexDirect account will not be eligible for the new rate.

However, if applicants have previously held a sole account only, they would be eligible for the introductory rate on a joint account and vice versa.

Members will need to pay in £1,000 per month, not counting transfers from other Nationwide accounts or Visa credits.

Those switching their current account could also benefit from the Society’s switching incentive, which pays £125 to existing members who switch their current account to the Society and £100 to new customers.

To qualify, switches must be made from another provider using the Current Account Switch Service (Cass) and at least two active direct debits must be transferred as part of the move to the new account.

Debbie Crosbie, chief executive at Nationwide Building Society, said: “This market-leading rate will help new and existing members make the most of their money, which is particularly important right now.

“The FlexDirect current account also has an introductory interest-free overdraft to give some peace of mind to those struggling financially and freeing them to focus on repaying other debts.”

Nationwide said that, combining the £125 switching incentive with £75 interest that people could potentially receive from the 5% interest rate, people could benefit from a £200 boost over the course of a year if they have at least £1,500 in their account over the next 12 months.

FlexDirect also offers an interest-free overdraft for the first 12 months, meaning eligible applicants can switch their overdraft from their existing current account provider or another Nationwide account.

After the initial 12 months, the overdraft interest rate is 39.9% and the overdraft that someone is offered in the first place will depend on individual circumstances.

Rachel Springall, a spokeswoman at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “It’s exciting to see Nationwide offer a market-leading interest rate on a current account which may entice consumers coupled with the switching cash incentive.”

She added: “It will be interesting to see whether any of its competition will review their interest rate offers on current accounts in the weeks to come.

“Due to the back-to-back base rate rises, some providers have been adjusting their current account interest rates, such as Santander.

“Consumers will find Virgin Money paying 2.02% AER/2% gross on balances up to £1,000 and also offer an attractive linked saver.

“Elsewhere Halifax will pay a monthly reward of £5 on its reward current account, so consumers could earn up to £60 a year on this option.

“Those consumers comparing up-front switching cash will find more generous free cash elsewhere, such as with HSBC (£170) and first direct (£150).

“When comparing current accounts it’s vital consumers take into account both any benefits and fees charged to ensure it suits their banking needs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]