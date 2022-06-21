Shoppers’ annual grocery bills ‘to rise by £380’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Shoppers’ annual grocery bills ‘to rise by £380’

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 8.02am Updated: June 21 2022, 11.16am
Britons are set to see their annual grocery bills jump by £380 this year as food price inflation hit a fresh 13-year high, according to new figures (Aaron Chown/PA)
Britons are set to see their annual grocery bills jump by £380 this year as food price inflation hits a fresh 13-year high, according to new figures.

The latest data from Kantar has revealed that grocery price inflation jumped to 8.3% over the four weeks to June 12 – up from 7% in May and its highest level since April 2009.

The soaring increases in the cost of food and groceries means the average annual shopping bill is now predicted to increase by £380 to £4,960 in 2022 – up by more than another £100 since April alone, Kantar said.

Shoppers are increasingly swapping branded items for cheaper own-label products as they look to manage their budgets, according to the research.

It found that sales of branded products fell by 1% in the 12 weeks to June 12, while own-label sales rose by 2.9% and value own-label lines surged by 12%.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said sales of own-label lines have been “boosted by Aldi and Lidl’s strong performances, both of whom have extensive own-label repertoires”.

“We can also see consumers turning to value ranges, such as Asda Smart Price, Co-op Honest Value and Sainsbury’s Imperfectly Tasty, to save money,” he added.

CONSUMER Supermarkets
(PA Graphics)

But, despite rising food bills, the data showed that Britons splashed out on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, with supermarket sales falls paring back to 1.9% in the 12 weeks to June 12 – the best performance since October last year.

Sales in the last four weeks grew by 0.4% year on year, it found, with sales during the week of the Platinum Jubilee £87 million higher than on average in 2022.

Mr McKevitt said: “The sector hasn’t been in growth since April 2021 as it measures up against the record sales seen during the pandemic.

“However, these latest numbers show the market is to an extent returning to pre-Covid norms as we begin comparisons with post-lockdown times.”

He added: “The inflation number makes for difficult reading and shoppers will be watching budgets closely as the cost-of-living crisis takes its toll.”

The figures showed that, over the Jubilee week, alcohol sales were up by a third and purchases of ice cream soared by 35% compared with the average in 2022.

The latest report also revealed that Tesco was the only one of the Big Four chains to increase its market share over the quarter, to 27.3% from 27.1% a year ago.

Sainsbury’s saw its share slip to 14.9% from 15.2%, Asda to 13.7% from 14.1% and Morrisons to 9.6% from 10.1%.

