Pendragon shareholders revolt against pay deals for bosses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Pendragon shareholders revolt against pay deals for bosses

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 5.52pm
Pendragon shareholders voted 65.5% against its annual report on directors’ remuneration (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Pendragon shareholders voted 65.5% against its annual report on directors’ remuneration (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Shareholders in car dealership Pendragon voted against bosses’ pay and bonuses, while its chief executive was handed a bloody nose from frustrated investors.

Almost two-thirds of shareholders – 65.51% – voted against the company’s remuneration report, which outlined the pay packets and bonuses its bosses received for 2021.

It was the only resolution which was rejected at the group’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday.

Those with key roles in the group also faced the wrath of shareholders. Chief executive Bill Berman retained his role, but 35% voted against his re-election.

It came after Mr Berman was paid £3.4 million in pay and bonuses for the year.

Car showroom
At the AGM 35.1% voted against the re-election of chief executive Bill Berman as director (PA)

Anders Hedin, owner of Swedish car retailer Hedin Group, a major shareholder with a 27% stake in the business, said this was “unwarranted”, in an interview with the Sunday Times.

He also told the paper: “I would like Pendragon to explain why the chief executive deserves an astonishing £3.4m in pay – the equivalent of 4% of Pendragon’s profits – and more than three times the compensation awarded to chief executives at Pendragon’s competitors.

“This is unwarranted, wasteful and totally unacceptable.”

The pandemic and Russian invasion of Ukraine have also created issues for Pendragon, with lengthy delays caused by global shortages of microchips used in vehicle electronics and wider supply chain disruption.

Dietmar Exler faced a similar situation to the chief executive at the AGM, with 39.79% voting against his re-election as senior independent director.

In a statement after the AGM, the company acknowledged the feelings of investors and said it would “consult further with shareholders”.

It said: “The board recognises the significant vote against the report on directors’ remuneration.

“In terms of implementation of the remuneration policy for 2022, the remuneration committee has already indicated an intention to revert to LTIP (long-term incentive plan) awards with a three-year performance period and two-year holding period.

“In addition, the company’s overall remuneration policy is due to be presented to shareholders for renewal at the 2023 AGM.

“Between now and then the remuneration committee intends to consult further with shareholders on the formulation of the new policy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier