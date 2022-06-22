Frasers increases stake in Hugo Boss once again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Frasers increases stake in Hugo Boss once again

By Press Association
June 22 2022, 9.10am
Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has increased its stake in luxury German fashion brand Hugo Boss once again (Hugo Boss/PA)
Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has increased its stake in luxury German fashion brand Hugo Boss once again.

Frasers said it now has 3.4 million shares – a 4.9% stake – in Hugo Boss and holds buy options over another 26% shareholding.

The group said its investment in the fashion brand is now worth around 900 million euros (£770 million).

Frasers said: “This investment reflects Frasers Group’s belief in the Hugo Boss brand, strategy and management team.

“Frasers Group continues to intend to be a supportive stakeholder and create value in the interests of both Frasers Group’s and Hugo Boss’ shareholders.”

Frasers owns chains including Sports Direct, House of Fraser, Flannels, Game, Jack Wills and Evans Cycles.

It has been building up its holding in Hugo Boss for the past two years, having first bought a holding in the fashion firm in 2020.

Frasers also owns a stake in British luxury handbag maker Mulberry and has been leading a push into the upmarket retail sector.

The group has been snapping up much of the high street and retail sector in recent years as rivals have struggled amid a shift to online shopping, with the latest deal seeing it buy fast fashion retailer Missguided out of administration.

Frasers sealed a deal, worth around £20 million, earlier this month to buy the business and assets of Missguided, as well as sister brand Mennace.

