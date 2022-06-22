Brewer Carlsberg to trial fibre beer bottle in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Brewer Carlsberg to trial fibre beer bottle in UK

By Press Association
June 22 2022, 11.50am
Calsberg’s fibre bottle, which is 100% recyclable, apart from the cap (Carlsberg/PA)
Beer giant Carlsberg is set to conduct its biggest trial in a bid to launch its fibre beer bottle across Europe.

Eight thousand of the group’s new bottles – all completely recyclable – will be sampled by customers in eight markets across the continent including the UK, Poland and France.

The bottle has been made with wood-based fibre shell and contains a lining made of a plant-based Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) polymer.

Carlsberg said the materials can all be recycled and claimed it will retain the beer’s “taste and fizziness” against the same product in glass bottles.

Two paper beer bottles, one behind the other
The bottle has a PEF polymer lining (Carlsberg/PA)

Carslberg’s new offering could potentially stay colder for longer compared to its glass and can counterparts too due to the fibre exterior, the company claimed.

Stephane Munch, vice president for group development at Carlsberg, described the product as a “great achievement” and said the company will continue to work with partners Avantium, who specialise in renewable chemistry and developed the polymer lining, and packaging company Paboco – who produced the outer shell of the bottle – to create developments in beer packaging.

He said: “Identifying and producing PEF, as a competent functional barrier for beer, has been one of our greatest challenges – so getting good test results, collaborating with suppliers and seeing the bottles being filled on the line is a great achievement!”

He added that the bottle is “100% bio-based apart from the cap, which is currently needed to ensure the quality of the product”, but that there are plans for an updated Fibre Bottle 3.0 with a sustainable plastic cap, which is expected to be delivered in 2023.

Glass of beer behind a paper beer bottle
The bottle will be trialed across eight European markets, including the UK (Carlsberg/PA)

The pilot will also see the beer giant turn its sustainability efforts to its beer, which will use barley malt cultivated using fully organic and regenerative agricultural practices in partnership with barley malt supplier Soufflet.

Other European countries set to sample the beer include Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany.

News of the wood-based bottle was unveiled in 2019 and Carlsberg has been working with partners on the design since 2015.

The pilot precedes the global launch of Carlsberg’s ESG programme – Together Towards Zero and Beyond – which includes a commitment to reach zero carbon emissions and a 30% reduction in its “full-value-chain carbon footprint” by 2030.

