London payments firm SumUp secures £507m in fundraising round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

London payments firm SumUp secures £507m in fundraising round

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 8.02am
SumUp raised €590 million in their latest fundraising round (SumUp/PA)
SumUp raised €590 million in their latest fundraising round (SumUp/PA)

London payments firm SumUp has scored a 590 million euro (£507 million) cash injection from major investors to fuel the company’s growth.

The start-up was founded in 2012 to provide a payment system that helps small merchants start and run their business.

It now boasts a team of more than 3,000 people who support merchants in 35 countries.

The £507 million fundraising was led by American investment firm Bain Capital Tech Opportunities, with other investment companies including BlackRock and Fin Capital also pitching in.

So far, SumUp, which counts four million small businesses among its customers, has raised 1.5 billion euros (£1.29 million) since starting and is valued at 8.0 billion euros (£6.9 billion), following the latest fundraising news.

Marc-Alexander Christ, SumUp co-founder and chief financial officer, said that he is “very proud” of his team’s efforts in the fundraising drive.

“I am very proud of the team for completing a successful financing round in the current market with marquee investors – it’s indicative of our strength, execution, and potential,” he said.

“The funds we’ve raised will enable us to continue to build out our product ecosystem, expand into new markets, pursue value-adding acquisitions, and continue levelling the playing field for small merchants at a global scale.”

Man wearing a white shirt and glasses and smiling at the camera
Marc-Alexander Christ (SumUp/PA)

He added that the company stand by its merchants “whatever the circumstance – whether that be Covid or macroeconomic uncertainty”.

Darren Abrahamson, a managing director at Bain Capital Tech Opportunities, said: “We’re proud to contribute our deep fintech and payments experience to aid SumUp’s remarkable ability to push the boundaries and lead an incredibly competitive industry.”

The firm’s Super App provides merchants with a free, business account and card, an online store, and an invoicing solution, which are integrated with SumUp’s proprietary card terminals and point-of-sale registers.

In recent years, SumUp has expanded into point-of-sale solutions, with the acquisition of payment and marketing solutions business Fivestars and Goodtill.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier