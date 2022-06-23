Gambling firm 888 forecasts drop in half-year revenues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Gambling firm 888 forecasts drop in half-year revenues

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 9.04am
Gambling firm 888 has warned that half-year revenues are set to drop due to the UK’s crackdown on online gambling and its temporary exit from the Netherlands (John Stillwell/PA)
Gambling firm 888 has warned that half-year revenues are set to drop due to the UK’s crackdown on online gambling and its temporary exit from the Netherlands (John Stillwell/PA)

Gambling firm 888 has warned that half-year revenues are set to drop due to the UK’s crackdown on online gambling and its temporary exit from the Netherlands.

The group – which is soon to complete its £2.1 billion takeover of William Hill’s UK and European businesses – said turnover for the first half of the year is set to fall to between £330 million and £335 million, down from 528.4 million US dollars (£433.1 million) the previous year.

The firm said that, while “broadly” in line with its own expectations, the first half will be dented, with “growth in certain European markets offset by the impact of additional safer gambling measures as well as the temporary exit from the Netherlands”.

William Hill betting shops closures
888’s takeover over William Hill’s UK and European business is expected to complete on July 1 (Aaron Chown/PA)

The William Hill UK and European business – which it expects to take over on July 1 – is set to see revenues of £620 million to £630 million in the 26 weeks to June 28.

Shares in 888 fell 4% in morning trading on Thursday.

888 said revenues for William Hill – the UK’s second biggest high street bookmaker with 1,400 betting shops – were boosted by the reopening of retail sites thanks to easing pandemic restrictions, but offset by safer gambling measures for online betting, as well as the Netherlands closure.

888 agreed a £2.05 billion deal to buy William Hill’s UK and European business from US casino giant Caesars in April, after cutting the terms of the £2.2 billion price agreed seven months earlier.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier