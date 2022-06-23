Heathrow raises passenger numbers forecast amid flight chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Heathrow raises passenger numbers forecast amid flight chaos

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 12.36pm Updated: June 23 2022, 1.32pm
Heathrow Airport has hiked its annual passenger forecast once again as demand ramps up for overseas travel (Steve Parsons/PA)
Heathrow Airport has hiked its annual passenger forecast once again as demand ramps up for overseas travel.

The UK’s largest airport said it expects 54.4 million passengers to travel through its terminals, up by nearly 9 million on the guidance it gave in December.

This is just over two thirds (67%) of levels seen before the pandemic struck.

But the surge in demand for foreign holidays has seen airports such as Heathrow and Gatwick struggle to cope, with staff shortages leading to flights being cancelled, baggage handling problems and mammoth check-in queues.

Heathrow asked airlines on Monday to cut 10% of flights at two terminals in a move affecting about 5,000 passengers at Terminals 2 and 3 on about 30 flights.

Many holidaymakers have suffered long delays or cancelled flights in recent months, with the chaos affecting the recent half-term getaway over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The boss of budget airline Ryanair warned travellers earlier this week that flight delays and cancellations will continue “right throughout the summer” as airports suffer amid staff shortages.

Heathrow’s latest forecasts show it is expecting a significant rise in passengers when compared with 2021, when restrictions were in place for much of the year.

An airport spokesperson said: “Following an extremely challenging two years, we have seen a steady traffic increase in 2022.

“20.1 million passengers travelled through Heathrow in the first five months.”

On the recent disruption, the spokesperson added: “While we rebuild capacity from the pandemic, resources remain tight, in line with other airports in the UK and Europe.

“We are working closely with airlines and ground handlers to match supply and demand.”

The passenger forecast upgrade marks the second in as many months for Heathrow.

Airlines have previously accused Heathrow of playing down the recovery of demand for flights as part of efforts to convince the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to allow it to raise fees further.

The regulator is in the final stages of setting a five-year cap on the airport’s charges.

Heathrow expects to remain loss-making through the year and does not forecast paying dividends to shareholders in 2022.

But it said in Thursday’s update that, given the higher passenger forecast, underlying earnings are expected to rise 257% to £1.37 billion in 2022, on revenues that are set to double to £2.6 billion.

It forecast that higher energy prices will send operating costs soaring by almost 50% to £1.2 billion this year.

