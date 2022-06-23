Nike to fully quit Russia after Ukraine invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Nike to fully quit Russia after Ukraine invasion

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 3.14pm
Global sportswear brand Nike has revealed it will fully pull out of Russia three months after halting its business in the country due to the Ukraine war.
The US group said it will scale down its operations in Russia over the “coming months”, having announced a temporary suspension on March 3.

It marks the latest major Western brand to announce the permanent withdrawal from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in February, following the likes of fellow US giants Google, Starbucks, Coca-Cola and McDonald’s.

Big UK firms have also left Russia in their droves, including Marks & Spencer and BP, while the UK Government has joined counterparts worldwide in unleashing a raft of damaging economic sanctions on President Vladimir Putin’s regime.

A Starbucks Coffee shop sign in Moscow, Russia before the war (Dave Thompson/PA)
It is thought that the decision by some firms to speed up their exit comes ahead of new laws due to be passed in Russia soon allowing Moscow to seize assets and impose criminal penalties.

Nike said: “Nike, Inc has made the decision to leave the Russian marketplace.

“Our priority is to ensure we are fully supporting our employees while we responsibly scale down our operations over the coming months.”

The group has already stressed that it gets less than 1% of its revenue from Ukraine and Russia combined.

It is understood to have had around 100 stores in Russia.

The firm said in May it would not renew an agreement with its biggest Russian retail franchisee, which managed 37 Nike stores.

