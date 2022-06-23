Europe’s markets slide further after weak business survey data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Europe’s markets slide further after weak business survey data

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 5.22pm
The City of London and Canary Wharf as seen from Primrose Hill (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The City of London and Canary Wharf as seen from Primrose Hill (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Markets across Europe dropped back again after closely-watched industry surveys for the month underwhelmed traders.

Flash PMI figures for the economies of France and Germany showed a slowdown in growth, while growth figures for the UK flatlined at a 15-month low.

Real estate and commodity stocks were among the losers in London amid concerns over the global economic outlook.

The FTSE 100 finished ended the day down 68.77 points, or 0.97%, at 7,020.45.

The German Dax decreased by 1.76% by the end of the session, while the French Cac fell 0.56%.

“After yesterday’s falls European markets were already looking vulnerable over rising concerns about a global slowdown,” commented Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

“These fears have been further exacerbated after the latest flash PMIs from Germany and France pointed to further economic weakness in June, raising the prospect that both economies could well be sliding into recession.

“The Dax has been worst affected after the German government triggered the second phase of its emergency gas plan, over concerns that the economy could well see an energy shortage due concerns that Russia could cut gas supplies heading into the winter months.”

In the US, the main markets started the day in positive territory despite a relatively poor set of manufacturing and services PMI numbers for June.

Meanwhile, sterling edged slightly lower as decreasing business optimism in the latest PMI report impacted sentiment.

The pound was down 0.1% against the dollar at 1.226 and was flat against the euro at 1.166.

In company news, gambling giant 888 slipped in value after it warned that half-year revenues are set to drop due to the UK’s crackdown on online gambling and its temporary exit from the Netherlands.

The group – which is soon to complete its £2.1 billion takeover of William Hill’s UK and European businesses – said turnover for the first half of the year is set to fall to between £330 million and £335 million.

Shares in the firm declined by 14.6p to 160.7p as a result.

Naked Wines shed more than two-fifths of its value on Thursday after the online wine retailer cautioned over sales and earnings for the year ahead.

The group warned that sales could fall by up to 4% in the year to the end of next March, while it expects to only break even on an underlying earnings basis.

Shares finished the session 125.3p lower at 162.1p.

Shares in Trainline were derailed as UK rail strikes continued for a second day with little sign of a resolution and concerns grow that strike actions could continue beyond this week.

The firm dropped by 32.1p to 284.6p as its finance boss also departed for online retailer Boohoo.

The price of oil struggled as the weak PMI figures kept up concerns that demand from industry could waiver due to an economic slowdown.

Brent crude decreased by 0.51% to 111.17 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, up 35.6p at 855.4p, Hikma, up 44p at 1,546.5p, BT Group, up 3.6p at 185.15p, London Stock Exchange Group, up 126p at 7,464p, and Burberry, up 27.5p at 1,633p.

The biggest fallers on the index were Antofagasta, down 72.5p at 1,171.5p, British Land, down 27.9p at 477.5p, Rolls-Royce, down 4.26p at 81.85p, WPP, down 38.2p at 783.2p, and Pershing Square, down 115p at 2,360p.

