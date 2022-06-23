CMA provisionally finds construction firm cartels rigged £150m of contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
CMA provisionally finds construction firm cartels rigged £150m of contracts

By Press Association
June 24 2022, 12.02am
A contract for Bow Street Magistrates’ Court (left) and Police Station was among those where the CMA found bid rigging (John Stillwell/PA)
A contract for Bow Street Magistrates’ Court (left) and Police Station was among those where the CMA found bid rigging (John Stillwell/PA)

A group of 10 construction firms illegally colluded to rig bids for £150 million of major contracts, according to provisional findings by the UK competition watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said eight of the firms involved in the cartels have admitted to taking part.

The rigged contracts for demolition services included work for Selfridges, Oxford University and the redevelopment of Bow Street’s magistrates’ court and police station in central London.

Fines will be handed to businesses involved if the watchdog concludes in its final decision they have broken the law, the CMA said.

The regulator said it “should not be assumed” that the firms involved definitely broke the law until the end of its investigation.

Michael Grenfell, CMA executive director for enforcement
Michael Grenfell, CMA executive director for enforcement (CMA/PA)

It comes after the CMA launched an investigation into the firms in 2019.

On Friday, the regulator said it has “concluded that the firms colluded on prices through illegal cartel agreements when submitting bids in competitive tenders for contracts”.

It found the bids were rigged with the deliberate intention of deceiving the customers that they were competitive, when it was not case.

The construction firms worked together, with firms agreeing to submit bids which were deliberately priced to lose the tender.

The CMA provisionally found that seven of the firms, on at least one occasion each, were involved in arrangements by which the designated losers of the contracts were set to be compensated by the winner.

It said eight firms have admitted their involvement in at least one instance of bid rigging between 2013 and 2018: Brown & Mason, Cantillon, Clifford Devlin, DSM, JF Hunt, Keltbray, McGee, and Scudder.

Two other firms – Erith and Squibb – have not admitted being involved.

Michael Grenfell, the CMA’s executive director for enforcement, said: “The construction sector is hugely important to Britain’s economic well-being.

“Bid rigging can result in worse deals, which can leave businesses – and sometimes taxpayers – out of pocket.

“This is unacceptable, and the CMA won’t hesitate to come down hard on these activities and impose appropriate fines.”

