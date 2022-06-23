Consumer confidence falls to new record low amid ‘stark new economic reality’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Consumer confidence falls to new record low amid ‘stark new economic reality’

By Press Association
June 24 2022, 12.02am
GfK’s Consumer Confidence Index dropped one point to minus 41 in June (Jane Barlow/PA)

Consumer confidence has fallen to its lowest level since records began in 1974 as a “stark new economic reality” hits households, figures show.

GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index dropped one point to minus 41 in June, setting a new record low for a second successive month.

Confidence in personal finances over the next 12 months fell three points to minus 28 – 39 points lower than this time last year.

Expectations for the general economic situation over the coming year also dropped, by one point to minus 57 – 55 points lower than last June.

The major purchase index, a measure of confidence in buying big ticket items, remained at minus 35, taking it to 30 points below last June’s figure.

Joe Staton, from GfK, said: “With prices rising faster than wages, and the prospect of strikes and spiralling inflation causing a summer of discontent, many will be surprised that the index has not dropped further.

“The consumer mood is currently darker than in the early stages of the Covid pandemic, at the result of the 2016 Brexit referendum, and even the shock of the 2008 global financial crisis, and now there’s talk of a looming recession.

“One thing is for sure, Britain faces a stark new economic reality and history shows that consumers will not hesitate to retrench and tighten their purse strings when the going gets tough.”

Linda Ellett, UK head of retail and leisure consumer markets at KPMG, said: “Consumer confidence continues to slump, but total retail sales are not falling at the same rate.

“The impact of the headwinds of inflation and higher prices is taking its toll on consumer demand for some discretionary goods and businesses. But there are tailwinds still supporting spending elsewhere, in the shape of high employment, pandemic savings levels, and desire for experience-based spending.

“Travel, hospitality and leisure spend is boosting sales of clothing, footwear and accessories, but could be a seasonal impact that weakens when summer ends.

“As essential costs continue to rise, as does the risk that further discretionary goods demand reduces in line with the consistently low levels of consumer confidence that we are seeing.”

