Householders facing ‘huge’ rise in energy-related scams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Householders facing ‘huge’ rise in energy-related scams

By Press Association
June 24 2022, 12.04am
Consumers are warned to be wary of unsolicited emails, texts or letters (PA)
Consumers are warned to be wary of unsolicited emails, texts or letters (PA)

Households are facing a “huge” jump in energy-related scams as fraudsters exploit fear and confusion around soaring bills, figures show.

Scams mentioning one of the ‘big six’ energy firms in the first quarter of this year were up 10% on the same period last year, figures from Action Fraud and reported by Which? show.

January alone saw a 27% year-on-year increase.

Which? said it believed the true figure was likely to be even higher, as many scam attempts went unreported.

A common scam involves phishing emails in which a fraudster posing as an energy supplier invites the customer to claim a refund due to a miscalculation on their energy bill, but requires the recipient to reveal their bank details.

The collapse of several small energy firms had also created an atmosphere of confusion around outstanding bills, with scammers utilising uncertainty to pose as debt collection firms, the consumer group warned.

Former customers of Brilliant Energy have reported receiving sophisticated phishing emails, including their names and knowledge of their former supplier, more than two years after the company had been wound up.

Customers of defunct firms including Solarplicity, Future Energy and Northumbria Energy have been similarly affected.

Fraudsters are also taking advantage of various government grants set up to incentivise take-up of insulation, heat pumps and other products by impersonating legitimate schemes online, via cold calling and even on the doorstep.

Research from Citizens Advice suggests that around five million people may have been taken in by such scams, paying for services that never materialised.

Which? Money editor Jenny Ross says: “We advise all consumers to be wary of unsolicited emails, texts or letters, especially those not addressed to you by name, which might request sensitive information or ask you to complete a bank transfer.

“If in doubt, contact your energy supplier directly using the contact information on their website.”

An Ofgem spokeswoman said: “Protecting consumers is our top priority and it is alarming that vulnerable customers are being preyed upon in this way when people are already struggling so much.

“That’s why, as energy regulator, on top of issuing our own warnings and advice, we have asked all energy suppliers to ensure clear and up-to-date information on scams is easily accessible on their websites.

“We take these attempts to exploit consumers very seriously and work with the National Cyber Security Centre to prevent these malicious attacks.

“If people are unsure if something is a scam, they should pause, check and don’t let callers push you into anything. Genuine organisations won’t mind you calling back; only scammers apply pressure and insist you hand over details immediately. If you have any doubts about a message, consumers should contact the organisation directly and not use the numbers or address in the message – use the details from their official website.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier