BT denies union claims that staff have set up food bank for colleagues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

BT denies union claims that staff have set up food bank for colleagues

By Press Association
June 24 2022, 10.29am
Stocks of food (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Stocks of food (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Communications giant BT has denied a union’s claims that call centre staff have set up a foodbank to help them during the cost-of-living crisis.

The Tyneside CommunitEE pantry was set up by staff at EE – owned by BT – and offered cupboard staples such as pasta, cereal and oats, as well as baby food, and was first reported by The Big Issue magazine.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU), which is balloting members over strike action, said the pantry at a North Tyneside call centre was a food bank and an example of low pay.

But BT denied the initiative was a food bank, saying it was set up by staff to help colleagues, such as those who struggle to get to the shops after a long shift.

A BT Group spokesman said: “Some colleagues have set up donation collection points at several offices to pass on donations to local food banks.

“In addition, at our North Tyneside office, following an idea from frontline colleagues, a small collection of household items is available for colleagues who don’t have time to visit the supermarket or who are working outside of the canteen opening hours.

“Colleagues then replace the items for others to use and this shouldn’t be confused with a food bank.

“We’re proud of the proactive and generous actions our colleagues take to support each other and their local communities.”

A CWU spokesperson said: “BT Group announced profits of over £1.3 billion this year and paid out over £700 million to shareholders.

“The CEO of BT Group received a pay package of £3.5 million.

“These obscene figures are set against frontline workers struggling to get through the cost-of-living crisis. 

“BT pride themselves on being a blue chip company.

“They can’t claim that whilst handing out charity rather than proper wages.

“This is why we are balloting for strike action and why CWU members are so angry.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]