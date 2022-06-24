Average house prices in the UK are 7.1 times typical earnings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Average house prices in the UK are 7.1 times typical earnings

By Press Association
June 25 2022, 12.03am
House prices are up 16.8% since the start of the pandemic (Andrew Matthews/PA)
House prices continue to rocket, with a typical UK home now costing more than seven times average earnings.

Research from mortgage lender Halifax found that a typical UK home is 7.1 times average earnings.

Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, house prices have risen by 16.8% from £239,281, with earnings rising by 2.7% from £38,374.

In the first quarter of 2022, the cost of an average home in the UK was £279,431, while annual average earnings of a full-time worker were estimated to be £39,402.

Row of terraced houses
The average age of first-time buyers has risen to 32 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

London was found to be the most expensive place to buy a home, with an average property price of £534,977 and house price to earnings ratio of 9.7.

Westminster and the City of London, however, witnessed the sharpest improvement in the house price to earnings ratio since the start of the pandemic, with a drop from 16.8 in early 2020 to 14.5 in 2022.

This is a sign of increasing buyer demand for larger properties in less urban locations, Halifax suggested.

On the other hand, the North East of England was ranked as the most affordable region for home buyers, with an average house price of £162,692 and house price to income ratio of 4.6.

House prices in the North East of England are also more affordable than they were in 2007, when the ratio was 5.8.

In Inverclyde in the west of Scotland, house prices were 3.1 times average earnings – making it the most affordable place to buy a home in the study.

Westminster and the City of London were identified as the least affordable areas to buy a home, despite the recent improvement in affordability.

Despite the rising cost of housing, market activity suggests that many are still considering a move, which could be due to joint applicants being able to make use of two salaries.

The research also discovered that the average age of a first-time buyer is 32 – three years older than a decade ago – and that many in this category will be joint applicants who have two wages to support housing costs, which may include funds from the “bank of mum and dad”.

Andrew Asaam, mortgages director at Halifax, said: “With interest rates on the rise as a means of combatting inflation, it’s unlikely that house prices will continue to grow at the pace we’ve seen recently.

“This should see the gap between average earnings and property prices over time.”

The Bank of England base rate stands at 1.25%, the highest since January 2009.

The research was based on data from the Halifax house price index, which compared typical house prices to average earnings across the UK.

Here are average house price to earnings ratios across the UK in the first quarter of 2022, according to Halifax:

– London, 9.7

– South East, 9.3

– East of England, 8.5

– South West, 8.4

– East Midlands, 6.8

– Wales, 6.5

– West Midlands, 6.5

– North West, 6.1

– Yorkshire and the Humber, 5.4

– Northern Ireland, 5.1

– Scotland, 5.1

– North East, 4.6

