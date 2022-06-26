UK spectacles designer eyes nationwide launch of pop-up shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK spectacles designer eyes nationwide launch of pop-up shops

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 12.02am
Robert Downey Jr wearing Kirk & Kirk glasses (Kirk & Kirk/PA)
A British eyewear designer favoured by celebrities including Robert Downey Jr has revealed plans to launch a chain of pop-up shops after seeing sales boom amid the trend to look good on Zoom calls in the pandemic.

Kirk & Kirk – founded by husband and wife duo Jason and Karen Kirk 30 years ago – said it is aiming to make its first “foray into retail” this autumn.

The move will see it enter the UK retail market directly, building on its current tie-up with 100 independent optical retailers in Britain and more than a further 300 around the world.

Woman and man wearing colourful glasses and sitting down
Karen and Jason Kirk founded their eyewear firm 30 years ago (Kirk & Kirk/PA)

Mr Kirk told the PA news agency: “We’re opening our first pop-up store, our first foray into retail, in September, in Shoreditch.

“Our plan is to be nimble and grow pop-up stores. We then expect to open half a dozen stores next spring in different locations across the UK and then from that will identify opportunities abroad.”

The group is looking to hire more staff to oversee the pop-up shops in the UK, while it is also set to expand its team of independent representatives worldwide to 25.

The expansion has been largely credited to the pandemic, which saw Kirk & Kirk’s sales grow 42% in the first year of the Covid crisis, while this year’s growth is expected to be 30%.

Mr Kirk added: “The pandemic from a business perspective has been amazing for us.

“Most people have been having conversations over Zoom and FaceTime and so glasses become almost the only way of expressing yourself through clothing.

“More people turned to bigger glasses, more expressive glasses and more colourful glasses to invest in themselves,” he added.

The company is the only brand in the world to create handmade frames from acrylic, which have been designed in partnership with a factory, in the north-west of France, which they have worked with for the past 10 years from “start to finish” during the production process.

“Acrylic is roughly a third of the weight of acetate (what most glass frames are made of) and allows us to have big shapes and quite chunky glasses at a fraction of the weight,” said Mrs Kirk.

Kirk & Kirk are the only brand in the world to create handmade frames from acrylic (Kirk & Kirk/PA)

Mr Kirk said seeing stars like Iron Man actor Downey Jr wearing the firm’s glasses “made a massive difference” over the pandemic.

He said: “The impact of somebody with that sincerity, in the way that they dress with that genuine personality coming through, that’s our audience – that talk to our audience – so that drives our sales up immediately.”

The business continues to reap the benefits from the switch online in the pandemic, with its virtual try-on feature – which allows customers to play around with frames – used by 6,000 people last week alone.

