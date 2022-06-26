Big Issue plans to tackle skills gap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Big Issue plans to tackle skills gap

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 12.02am
(Louise Haywood-Schiefer/The Big Issue Group/PA)
(Louise Haywood-Schiefer/The Big Issue Group/PA)

Four out of five people believe the UK has a skills gap, new research suggests.

The Big Issue Group said its survey of 1,700 adults showed strong support for its plans to launch a new recruitment service supporting marginalised people to find work.

Big Issue Recruit, which will launch in the autumn, will promote skills and training.

Jack Parsons, CEO of The Youth Group
Jack Parsons, chief executive of The Youth Group (Louise Haywood-Schiefer/The Big Issue Group/PA)

Three out of four respondents to the survey said the best way to support marginalised people back into jobs is through providing training programmes to develop specific skills.

Almost a third of people aged between 18 and 24 who were surveyed said they believe there are fewer opportunities for young adults to access jobs compared with 30 years ago.

Jack Parsons, chief executive of The Youth Group, which is supporting the initiative, said: “We have to do more to help young people through such tough times and support them to feel like they can ‘win’ at work, in their communities and in society.”

The Big Issue founder Lord John Bird said: “This is an important and exciting next step for Big Issue Group. When I set up the magazine, my aim was to slit the throat of poverty, but this can only be done if we are focusing on innovation, investment and prevention, rather than always having to deal in emergencies.

“This new strategy and focus will not only help us support even more people, but it will also enable us to change lives.”

Big Issue Group chief executive Paul Cheal said: “Our new Big Issue Group five-year strategy brings all our work together – from vendor support to parliamentary campaigns, to social investment and our campaigning journalism.

“This is an exciting next step for Big Issue Group, which will enable us to support even more people than ever before.”

