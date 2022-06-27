More rail strikes due this week amid pay, jobs and conditions dispute

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More rail strikes will be held this week in worsening disputes over issues including pay, jobs and conditions.

Members of the drivers’ union Aslef on the Croydon Tramlink will strike on Tuesday and Wednesday over pay.

The walkout follows three days of strike action last week on the railways and a 24-hour stoppage on London Underground which crippled services.

Aslef said FirstGroup, the company which operates Tramlink on behalf of Transport for London, has offered tram drivers a 3% pay rise.

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s organiser on Croydon Tramlink and London Underground, said: “This would mean a real terms wage cut for people already struggling to deal with rising fuel, energy and food bills.

“Our members do a difficult and demanding job, working round the clock shifts over 364 days of the year. They deserve a fair pay settlement.

“The Mayor of London and the board of TfL should be intervening to stop this abuse and make Tramlink treat its staff fairly.”

Transport for London said services will be severely disrupted by the strikes.

Trish Ashton, TfL director of rail and sponsored services, said: “We are disappointed that Aslef have decided to take industrial action on the tram network and urge them to meet with Tram Operations Ltd, the operator, to try and resolve this matter and avoid disruption to our customers.

“All customers travelling on the days set to be impacted by strikes are advised to check before they make their journeys.”

Talks between the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Network Rail and train companies are expected to resume in a bid to resolve the national dispute.