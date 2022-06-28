Aldi reveals wish list and finder’s fee for new UK store locations

Aldi has revealed a wish list of new store locations across the UK and offered a finder’s fee for anyone who can help find suitable sites.
The UK’s fifth largest supermarket has been on a rapid expansion drive in recent years, helping it grow its market share to a record 9%.
The German discounter already has more than 960 stores across the UK and is looking for freehold town centre or edge-of-town sites of around 1.5 acres.
It wants sites that are able to fit a 20,000 square foot store with around 100 parking spaces, ideally near a main road with good visibility and access.
The supermarket is offering a finder’s fee for people who successfully recommend a site – including members of the public – of either 1.5% of the freehold price or 10% of the first year’s rent for leasehold sites.
Aldi UK national property director George Brown said: “By opening more Aldi stores, we can provide affordable, high-quality food to even more people.
“But despite our growth in recent years, some people still don’t have access to a local store, which is why it is our mission to continue on with our ambitious growth plans and change that.
“Our finder’s fee is available to anyone who can find Aldi an appropriate property so we’d encourage people to share any suitable suggestions and get it touch.”
The list of areas Aldi is targeting for new stores include:
Aldershot
Allestree
Barry
Basildon
Bath
Birmingham
Bonnyrigg
Brentwood
Cambridge South
Cathcart
Cheadle
Chepstow
Chesterfield
Chesterton
Clarkston
Coventry
Crawley
Dorchester
Drylaw, Edinburgh
Formby
Gerrards Cross/Chalfont St Peter
Guildford
Harrogate
Ladysmill, Falkirk
Leicester Fosse Park
Lightwood, Stoke on Trent
Liverpool
Meadowhall
Newcastle Upon Tyne
North Leeds
Ossett
Otley
Oxford
Penwortham
Plymstock
Rayleigh
Runcorn
Saltash
Scarborough
Slough
South Normanton
St Albans
Sunderland
Torquay
Tunbridge Wells
Upton
Warrington
Warwick
Wellingborough
West Didsbury
Wigan
Wilmslow
Wombourne
Worthing
York
To recommend a site, visit
aldi.co.uk/about-aldi/property/required-towns