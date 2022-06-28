Troubled Amigo to return to lending with new brand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Troubled Amigo to return to lending with new brand

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 10.15am
Amigo had a rescue plan approved by the High Court last month (Amigo/PA)
Troubled sub-prime lender Amigo has set out plans to return to lending after a two-year hiatus marred by claims that it mis-sold loans.

Shares in the business moved higher on Tuesday morning after it announced plans for new loan products under a different brand.

It comes after Amigo suspended guarantor lending in March 2020 in order to work through a backlog of allegedly unaffordable loans.

The company spent around a year fighting for survival in the courts amid a deluge of customer complaints.

However, last month it was granted High Court approval for a rescue plan which included compensation for past customers.

On Tuesday, Amigo said it plans to bring new lending products to the market as a result, subject to approval by the financial watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Amigo said it intends to restart lending by February next year and will aim to raise cash over the next year in order to support plans to hand money back to creditors.

It said its new loan products will trade under a new brand, RewardRate.

The company said it “aims to offer more affordable, responsible and flexible finance for underserved consumers who currently have few borrowing options”.

“RewardRate also seeks to provide a pathway out of higher cost finance to cheaper credit by enabling those who make their loan payments on time to reduce their APR by up to 15 percentage points.

“In shaping the proposition, Amigo’s new management team has taken learnings from Amigo’s past to ensure a customer-centric compliant and responsible culture is at the core of the business as well as an improved underwriting process with enhanced affordability checks for customers.”

